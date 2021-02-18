Ladderup Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 51.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2020 down 51.6% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 1318.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 153.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 13.90 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -45.38% returns over the last 6 months and -54.87% over the last 12 months.