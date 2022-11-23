Ladderup Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 12.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in September 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 199.37% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 154.62% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.
Ladderup Fin shares closed at 20.70 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ladderup Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.54
|2.42
|2.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.54
|2.42
|2.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|1.86
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.02
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.36
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|0.66
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-0.12
|0.93
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.29
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|0.17
|1.21
|Interest
|0.18
|0.09
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.08
|1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|0.08
|1.21
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.14
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.83
|-0.06
|0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.83
|-0.06
|0.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.04
|-0.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.25
|0.48
|0.63
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.08
|0.37
|1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|0.29
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|0.29
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|0.29
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|0.29
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited