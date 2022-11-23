 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ladderup Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 12.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in September 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 199.37% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 154.62% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 20.70 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.

Ladderup Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.54 2.42 2.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.54 2.42 2.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.40 1.86 1.27
Depreciation 0.25 0.02 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.36 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.70 0.66 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.17 -0.12 0.93
Other Income 0.21 0.29 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.96 0.17 1.21
Interest 0.18 0.09 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.13 0.08 1.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.13 0.08 1.21
Tax -0.30 0.14 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.83 -0.06 0.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.83 -0.06 0.90
Minority Interest -- -0.04 -0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.25 0.48 0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.08 0.37 1.09
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 0.29 0.85
Diluted EPS -0.85 0.29 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 0.29 0.85
Diluted EPS -0.85 0.29 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

