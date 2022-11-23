Ladderup Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 12.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in September 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 199.37% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 154.62% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 20.70 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.