    Ladderup Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 12.9% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in September 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 199.37% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 154.62% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

    Ladderup Fin shares closed at 20.70 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.

    Ladderup Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.542.422.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.542.422.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.861.27
    Depreciation0.250.020.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.36----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.700.660.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.17-0.120.93
    Other Income0.210.290.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.960.171.21
    Interest0.180.090.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.130.081.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.130.081.21
    Tax-0.300.140.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.83-0.060.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.83-0.060.90
    Minority Interest---0.04-0.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.250.480.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.080.371.09
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.850.290.85
    Diluted EPS-0.850.290.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.850.290.85
    Diluted EPS-0.850.290.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
