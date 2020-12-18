Ladderup Fin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, down 14.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in September 2020 down 14.96% from Rs. 9.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020 down 81.84% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2020 down 42.96% from Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2019.

Ladderup Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2019.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 18.05 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -51.28% returns over the last 12 months.