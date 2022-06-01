 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ladderup Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in March 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 118.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 57.3% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 26.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.14% returns over the last 6 months and 88.90% over the last 12 months.

Ladderup Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.46 2.94 2.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.46 2.94 2.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.45 1.21 1.03
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.93 0.70 0.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 1.02 0.48
Other Income 0.30 0.32 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 1.33 0.80
Interest 0.11 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.25 1.27 0.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.25 1.27 0.76
Tax 0.47 0.31 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 0.96 0.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 0.96 0.62
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.52 -0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 0.15 0.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.16 0.59 0.86
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.46 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.46 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.46 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.46 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Ladderup Fin #Ladderup Finance #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:49 pm
