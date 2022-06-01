Ladderup Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in March 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 118.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 57.3% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 26.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.14% returns over the last 6 months and 88.90% over the last 12 months.