Ladderup Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in March 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 118.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 57.3% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.
Ladderup Fin shares closed at 26.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.14% returns over the last 6 months and 88.90% over the last 12 months.
|Ladderup Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.46
|2.94
|2.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.46
|2.94
|2.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.21
|1.03
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|0.70
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|1.02
|0.48
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.32
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|1.33
|0.80
|Interest
|0.11
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|1.27
|0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|1.27
|0.76
|Tax
|0.47
|0.31
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.96
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.96
|0.62
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.52
|-0.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.10
|0.15
|0.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.16
|0.59
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.46
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.46
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.46
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.46
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
