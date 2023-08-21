English
    Ladderup Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 2.23% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 120.85% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Ladderup Fin shares closed at 21.69 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -5.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ladderup Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.472.892.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.472.892.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.651.86
    Depreciation0.180.140.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.671.050.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.05-0.12
    Other Income0.120.480.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.530.17
    Interest0.080.170.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.360.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.360.08
    Tax0.230.120.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.24-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.24-0.06
    Minority Interest0.12-0.02-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.220.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.080.010.37
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.010.29
    Diluted EPS-0.060.010.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.010.29
    Diluted EPS-0.060.010.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:44 pm

