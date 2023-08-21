Ladderup Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 2.23% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 120.85% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 21.69 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -5.28% over the last 12 months.