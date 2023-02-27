 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ladderup Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 197.71% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.63% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

Ladderup Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.79 2.54 2.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.79 2.54 2.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.55 1.40 1.21
Depreciation 0.14 0.25 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 1.36 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.65 0.70 0.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -1.17 1.02
Other Income 0.54 0.21 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.96 1.33
Interest 0.15 0.18 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 -1.13 1.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 -1.13 1.27
Tax 0.01 -0.30 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.83 0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.83 0.96
Minority Interest 0.12 -- -0.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.54 -0.25 0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.58 -1.08 0.59
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.85 0.46
Diluted EPS -0.45 -0.85 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.85 0.46
Diluted EPS -0.45 -0.85 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited