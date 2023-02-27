Ladderup Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 197.71% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.63% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 18.35 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.