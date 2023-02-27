English
    Ladderup Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 197.71% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.63% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

    Ladderup Fin shares closed at 18.35 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.

    Ladderup Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.792.542.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.792.542.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.401.21
    Depreciation0.140.250.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--1.36--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.700.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-1.171.02
    Other Income0.540.210.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.961.33
    Interest0.150.180.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.15-1.131.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.15-1.131.27
    Tax0.01-0.300.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.830.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.830.96
    Minority Interest0.12---0.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.54-0.250.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.58-1.080.59
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.850.46
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.850.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.850.46
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.850.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 27, 2023 12:11 pm