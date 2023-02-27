Ladderup Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 197.71% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.63% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.
Ladderup Fin shares closed at 18.35 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.
|Ladderup Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.79
|2.54
|2.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.79
|2.54
|2.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.40
|1.21
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.25
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|1.36
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.70
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-1.17
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.21
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.96
|1.33
|Interest
|0.15
|0.18
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-1.13
|1.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-1.13
|1.27
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.30
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.83
|0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.83
|0.96
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|--
|-0.52
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.54
|-0.25
|0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.58
|-1.08
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.85
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.85
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.85
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.85
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited