Ladderup Fin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in December 2021 down 4.78% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021 down 26.21% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 13.45% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

Ladderup Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2020.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 29.00 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.63% returns over the last 6 months and 107.14% over the last 12 months.