Ladderup Fin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 63.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in December 2020 down 63.62% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 up 166.34% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020 down 57.5% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2019.

Ladderup Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2019.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 13.90 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -45.38% returns over the last 6 months and -54.87% over the last 12 months.