Ladderup Fin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 63.62% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in December 2020 down 63.62% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 up 166.34% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020 down 57.5% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2019.

Ladderup Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2019.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 13.90 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -45.38% returns over the last 6 months and -54.87% over the last 12 months.

Ladderup Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3.097.848.47
Other Operating Income--0.000.02
Total Income From Operations3.097.848.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.473.733.47
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.25-0.76-0.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.981.541.57
Depreciation0.090.130.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.701.751.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.451.99
Other Income0.000.040.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.492.76
Interest0.050.211.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.051.281.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.051.281.33
Tax0.210.430.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.840.850.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.840.850.83
Minority Interest-0.55-0.40-0.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.52-0.33-0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.800.120.30
Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.050.400.64
Diluted EPS1.050.400.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.050.400.64
Diluted EPS1.050.400.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Ladderup Fin #Ladderup Finance #Results
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:00 pm

