Ladam Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 93.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladam Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 93.37% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 61.59% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

 

Ladam Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.80 0.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.80 0.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.19 0.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.58 0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.07 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.10 -0.07
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.09 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.09 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.09 -0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.09 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.09 -0.06
Minority Interest -0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.02 -0.09 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ladam Finance #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm