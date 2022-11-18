Ladam Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 93.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 93.37% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 61.59% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.