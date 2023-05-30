English
    Ladam Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 68.78% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladam Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 68.78% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 150.33% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 112.24% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

    Ladam Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.920.012.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.920.012.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.050.000.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.58--2.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.030.08
    Depreciation0.050.000.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.030.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.050.47
    Other Income0.300.050.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.000.93
    Interest0.000.000.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.010.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.010.88
    Tax0.01--0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.010.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.010.61
    Minority Interest0.02-0.03-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.17-0.030.34
    Equity Share Capital9.159.159.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.020.18
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.020.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.020.18
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.020.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

