Ladam Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 83.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladam Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 83.74% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 156% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 up 345% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.
Ladam Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.
|
|Ladam Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.95
|1.08
|1.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.95
|1.08
|1.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.26
|0.19
|0.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.04
|0.71
|1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.06
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.05
|--
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.09
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.16
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.05
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.88
|0.07
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.88
|0.07
|-0.52
|Tax
|0.26
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.61
|0.07
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.61
|0.07
|-0.60
|Minority Interest
|-0.28
|-0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.34
|0.02
|-0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited