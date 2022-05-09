Ladam Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 83.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 83.74% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 156% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 up 345% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

Ladam Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.