 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ladam Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladam Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 99.08% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 280.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Ladam Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.06 1.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.06 1.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.03 0.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.04 0.09
Other Income 0.05 0.02 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.16
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.02 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.02 0.07
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.01 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.03 -0.02 0.02
Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited