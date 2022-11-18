English
    Ladam Affordabl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 93.37% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladam Affordable Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 93.37% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 61.59% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Ladam Affordabl shares closed at 5.49 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and 52.50% over the last 12 months.

    Ladam Affordable Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.800.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.800.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.190.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.580.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.06
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.10-0.07
    Other Income0.020.010.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.090.01
    Interest0.000.000.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.09-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.09-0.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.09-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.09-0.06
    Minority Interest-0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.02-0.09-0.06
    Equity Share Capital9.159.159.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.05-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.05-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.05-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.05-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

