Ladam Affordabl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 93.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 93.37% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 61.59% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Ladam Affordabl shares closed at 5.49 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and 52.50% over the last 12 months.