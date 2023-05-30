Ladam Affordabl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 68.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladam Affordable Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 68.78% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 150.33% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 112.24% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.
Ladam Affordabl shares closed at 4.54 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.
|Ladam Affordable Housing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.92
|0.01
|2.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.92
|0.01
|2.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.00
|0.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.58
|--
|2.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.03
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.00
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.05
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.05
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.00
|0.93
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.88
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.01
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.01
|0.61
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|-0.03
|-0.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.17
|-0.03
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|9.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited