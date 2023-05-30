Ladam Affordabl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 68.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 68.78% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 150.33% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 112.24% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

Ladam Affordabl shares closed at 4.54 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.