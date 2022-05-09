Ladam Affordabl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 83.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 83.74% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 156% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 up 345% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

Ladam Affordabl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Ladam Affordabl shares closed at 5.95 on May 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 65.74% returns over the last 6 months and 148.95% over the last 12 months.