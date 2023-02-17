Ladam Affordabl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 99.08% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 280.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Ladam Affordabl shares closed at 4.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.59% returns over the last 6 months and -19.21% over the last 12 months.