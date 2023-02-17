English
    Ladam Affordabl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.08% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ladam Affordable Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 99.08% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 280.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    Ladam Affordabl shares closed at 4.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.59% returns over the last 6 months and -19.21% over the last 12 months.

    Ladam Affordable Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.061.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.061.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.030.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.050.06
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.040.09
    Other Income0.050.020.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.16
    Interest0.000.000.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.020.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.020.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.020.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.020.07
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.01-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.03-0.020.02
    Equity Share Capital9.159.159.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am