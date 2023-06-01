Lactose India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore, up 81.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore in March 2023 up 81.11% from Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 65.37% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2023 down 27.07% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2022.

Lactose India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

Lactose India shares closed at 48.22 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.36% returns over the last 6 months and -45.42% over the last 12 months.