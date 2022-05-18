Lactose India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.35 crore, up 42.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.35 crore in March 2022 up 42.92% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022 up 764.32% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2022 up 104.95% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021.

Lactose India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

Lactose India shares closed at 67.00 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)