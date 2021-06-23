Lactose India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, up 1.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lactose (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in March 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021 up 349.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021 up 40.8% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.

Lactose India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2020.

Lactose India shares closed at 34.55 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.77% returns over the last 6 months and 90.36% over the last 12 months.