Lactose India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lactose (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in March 2020 up 7.69% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 148.34% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020 down 20.24% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2019.
Lactose India shares closed at 18.35 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.52% over the last 12 months.
|Lactose (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.92
|9.95
|9.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.92
|9.95
|9.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.48
|1.22
|1.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.57
|--
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.32
|0.43
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.97
|3.46
|2.90
|Depreciation
|1.01
|0.89
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.31
|2.82
|2.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|1.13
|1.51
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|1.27
|1.62
|Interest
|1.22
|1.17
|1.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.10
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|0.10
|0.33
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.06
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.03
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am