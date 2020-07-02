Lactose India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in March 2020 up 7.69% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 148.34% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020 down 20.24% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2019.

Lactose India shares closed at 18.35 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.52% over the last 12 months.