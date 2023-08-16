Lactose India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.47 crore, up 185.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.47 crore in June 2023 up 185.41% from Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 997.71% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 up 61.35% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022.

Lactose India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Lactose India shares closed at 70.02 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.03% returns over the last 6 months and -13.40% over the last 12 months.