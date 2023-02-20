Lactose India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore, up 39.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lactose (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore in December 2022 up 39.93% from Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.54% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2022 up 4.33% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.
Lactose India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.
|Lactose India shares closed at 50.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.22% returns over the last 6 months and -7.52% over the last 12 months.
|Lactose (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.02
|13.17
|12.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.02
|13.17
|12.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.20
|0.69
|1.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.40
|3.10
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.47
|3.32
|3.47
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.17
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.01
|3.70
|3.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|1.19
|1.49
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.20
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.72
|1.39
|1.59
|Interest
|1.55
|1.31
|1.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.07
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|0.07
|0.33
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.09
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.09
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|12.59
|12.59
|11.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.07
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.07
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.07
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.07
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited