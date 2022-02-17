Lactose India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.16 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.16 crore in December 2021 up 18.32% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 143.29% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021 up 30.66% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020.

Lactose India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

Lactose India shares closed at 53.85 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.51% returns over the last 6 months and 143.12% over the last 12 months.