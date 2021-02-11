Lactose India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore in December 2020 up 3.3% from Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020 down 1685.9% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 down 1.85% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2019.

Lactose India shares closed at 24.45 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)