English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    La Tim Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, down 39.48% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in March 2023 down 39.48% from Rs. 20.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 5.79% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 135.14% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

    La Tim Metal shares closed at 9.79 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -44.69% over the last 12 months.

    La Tim Metal & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2717.5720.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2717.5720.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.1314.2741.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.355.35-20.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.170.14
    Depreciation0.070.070.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.190.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-2.49-1.18
    Other Income0.740.060.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.19-2.42-0.77
    Interest1.110.040.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.92-2.46-1.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.92-2.46-1.05
    Tax-0.050.00-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.87-2.46-0.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.87-2.46-0.82
    Equity Share Capital8.838.838.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.28-0.93
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.28-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.28-0.93
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.28-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #La Tim Metal #La Tim Metal & Industries #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am