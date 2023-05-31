La Tim Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, down 39.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in March 2023 down 39.48% from Rs. 20.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 5.79% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 135.14% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.
La Tim Metal shares closed at 9.79 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -44.69% over the last 12 months.
|La Tim Metal & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.27
|17.57
|20.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.27
|17.57
|20.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.13
|14.27
|41.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|5.35
|-20.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.17
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.19
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-2.49
|-1.18
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.06
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|-2.42
|-0.77
|Interest
|1.11
|0.04
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-2.46
|-1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|-2.46
|-1.05
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|-2.46
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|-2.46
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|8.83
|8.83
|8.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.28
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.28
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.28
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.28
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited