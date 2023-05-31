La Tim Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, down 39.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in March 2023 down 39.48% from Rs. 20.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 5.79% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 135.14% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 9.79 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -44.69% over the last 12 months.