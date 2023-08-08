English
    La Tim Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in June 2023 up 18.73% from Rs. 24.38 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 42.17% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 87.85% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.La Tim Metal shares closed at 12.92 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.29% returns over the last 6 months and -6.92% over the last 12 months.
    La Tim Metal & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.9412.2724.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.9412.2724.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.1612.1325.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.180.35-0.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.150.17
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.110.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.55-1.41
    Other Income0.270.740.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.19-1.14
    Interest0.561.110.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.76-0.92-1.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.76-0.92-1.31
    Tax0.00-0.050.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.76-0.87-1.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.76-0.87-1.31
    Equity Share Capital8.838.838.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.10-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.10-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.10-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.10-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

