La Tim Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 28.94 12.27 24.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 28.94 12.27 24.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 31.16 12.13 25.71 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.18 0.35 -0.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.16 0.15 0.17 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.19 0.11 0.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.55 -1.41 Other Income 0.27 0.74 0.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 0.19 -1.14 Interest 0.56 1.11 0.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.76 -0.92 -1.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.76 -0.92 -1.31 Tax 0.00 -0.05 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.76 -0.87 -1.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.76 -0.87 -1.31 Equity Share Capital 8.83 8.83 8.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 -0.10 -0.15 Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.10 -0.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 -0.10 -0.15 Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.10 -0.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited