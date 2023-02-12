 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

La Tim Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.57 crore, down 49.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.57 crore in December 2022 down 49.64% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 226.27% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 187.69% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

La Tim Metal & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.57 5.39 34.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.57 5.39 34.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.27 6.26 8.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.35 -1.33 23.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.17 0.13
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.95 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.49 -0.72 2.57
Other Income 0.06 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.42 -0.68 2.62
Interest 0.04 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.46 -0.70 2.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.46 -0.70 2.59
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.46 -0.70 1.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.46 -0.70 1.95
Equity Share Capital 8.83 8.83 8.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.08 2.21
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.08 2.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.08 2.21
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.08 2.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited