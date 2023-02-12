La Tim Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.57 crore, down 49.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.57 crore in December 2022 down 49.64% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 226.27% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 187.69% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.
La Tim Metal shares closed at 10.09 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.69% returns over the last 6 months and -15.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|La Tim Metal & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.57
|5.39
|34.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.57
|5.39
|34.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.27
|6.26
|8.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.35
|-1.33
|23.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.17
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.95
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|-0.72
|2.57
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.42
|-0.68
|2.62
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.46
|-0.70
|2.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.46
|-0.70
|2.59
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.46
|-0.70
|1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.46
|-0.70
|1.95
|Equity Share Capital
|8.83
|8.83
|8.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.08
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.08
|2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.08
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.08
|2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited