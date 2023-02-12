La Tim Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.57 crore, down 49.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.57 crore in December 2022 down 49.64% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 226.27% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 187.69% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.