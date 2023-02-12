English
    La Tim Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.57 crore, down 49.64% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.57 crore in December 2022 down 49.64% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 226.27% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 187.69% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

    La Tim Metal & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.575.3934.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.575.3934.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.276.268.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.35-1.3323.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.170.13
    Depreciation0.070.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.950.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.49-0.722.57
    Other Income0.060.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.42-0.682.62
    Interest0.040.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.46-0.702.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.46-0.702.59
    Tax0.000.000.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.46-0.701.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.46-0.701.95
    Equity Share Capital8.838.838.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.082.21
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.082.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.082.21
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.082.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited