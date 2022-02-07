La Tim Metal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.88 crore, up 32.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.88 crore in December 2021 up 32.76% from Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021 down 45.85% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021 down 31.46% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2020.

La Tim Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.08 in December 2020.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 124.50 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and 176.67% over the last 12 months.