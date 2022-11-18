 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
La Tim Metal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore, down 54.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore in September 2022 down 54.78% from Rs. 144.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 307.83% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 177.14% from Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2021.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 11.29 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.92% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.

La Tim Metal & Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.35 84.55 144.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.35 84.55 144.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.46 54.49 88.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.91 26.06 62.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.54 2.00 -15.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.02 1.00 0.99
Depreciation 0.61 0.60 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.46 0.92 1.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.64 -0.53 5.70
Other Income 0.17 0.41 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.47 -0.12 5.79
Interest 2.13 1.45 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.60 -1.56 5.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.60 -1.56 5.00
Tax 0.04 0.04 1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.64 -1.60 3.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.64 -1.60 3.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.64 -1.60 3.68
Equity Share Capital 8.83 8.83 8.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 -0.18 4.17
Diluted EPS -0.87 -0.18 4.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 -0.18 4.17
Diluted EPS -0.87 -0.18 4.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
