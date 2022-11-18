La Tim Metal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore, down 54.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore in September 2022 down 54.78% from Rs. 144.52 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 307.83% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 177.14% from Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2021.
La Tim Metal shares closed at 11.29 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.92% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.
|La Tim Metal & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.35
|84.55
|144.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.35
|84.55
|144.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.46
|54.49
|88.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.91
|26.06
|62.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.54
|2.00
|-15.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.00
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.60
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.46
|0.92
|1.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.64
|-0.53
|5.70
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.41
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.47
|-0.12
|5.79
|Interest
|2.13
|1.45
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.60
|-1.56
|5.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.60
|-1.56
|5.00
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.64
|-1.60
|3.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.64
|-1.60
|3.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.64
|-1.60
|3.68
|Equity Share Capital
|8.83
|8.83
|8.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.18
|4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.18
|4.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.18
|4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.18
|4.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited