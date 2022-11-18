La Tim Metal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore, down 54.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore in September 2022 down 54.78% from Rs. 144.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 307.83% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 177.14% from Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2021.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 11.29 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.92% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.