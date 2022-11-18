English
    La Tim Metal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore, down 54.78% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore in September 2022 down 54.78% from Rs. 144.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 307.83% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 177.14% from Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2021.

    La Tim Metal shares closed at 11.29 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.92% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.

    La Tim Metal & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.3584.55144.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.3584.55144.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.4654.4988.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.9126.0662.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.542.00-15.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.021.000.99
    Depreciation0.610.600.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.460.921.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.64-0.535.70
    Other Income0.170.410.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.47-0.125.79
    Interest2.131.450.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.60-1.565.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.60-1.565.00
    Tax0.040.041.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.64-1.603.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.64-1.603.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.64-1.603.68
    Equity Share Capital8.838.838.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.184.17
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.184.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.184.17
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.184.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

