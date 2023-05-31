La Tim Metal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.59 crore, down 62.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.59 crore in March 2023 down 62.65% from Rs. 156.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 80.95% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 17.11% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

La Tim Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 9.79 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -44.69% over the last 12 months.