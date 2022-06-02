La Tim Metal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.86 crore, up 104.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.86 crore in March 2022 up 104.3% from Rs. 76.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 up 3.32% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022 down 42.83% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021.

La Tim Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 15.85 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.66% returns over the last 6 months and 90.28% over the last 12 months.