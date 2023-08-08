English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    La Tim Metal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.58 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.58 crore in June 2023 up 0.03% from Rs. 84.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 up 161.49% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2023 up 520.83% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

    La Tim Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

    La Tim Metal shares closed at 12.92 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.29% returns over the last 6 months and -6.92% over the last 12 months.

    La Tim Metal & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.5858.5984.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.5858.5984.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.9825.3254.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.4033.1926.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.34-4.302.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.980.951.00
    Depreciation0.620.610.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.282.170.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.660.64-0.53
    Other Income0.710.920.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.361.57-0.12
    Interest1.321.321.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.040.25-1.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.040.25-1.56
    Tax0.060.070.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.990.18-1.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.990.18-1.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.990.18-1.60
    Equity Share Capital8.838.838.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.02-0.18
    Diluted EPS0.110.02-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.02-0.18
    Diluted EPS0.110.02-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #La Tim Metal #La Tim Metal & Industries #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!