La Tim Metal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.58 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.58 crore in June 2023 up 0.03% from Rs. 84.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 up 161.49% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2023 up 520.83% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

La Tim Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 12.92 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.29% returns over the last 6 months and -6.92% over the last 12 months.