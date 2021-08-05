La Tim Metal Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.75 crore, up 84.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.75 crore in June 2021 up 84.65% from Rs. 54.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2021 up 96785.34% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2021 up 548.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2020.

La Tim Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 9.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 128.20 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)