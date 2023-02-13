 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

La Tim Metal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore, down 62.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.23% from Rs. 167.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 67.57% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 63.04% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2021.

La Tim Metal & Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.13 65.35 167.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.13 65.35 167.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.58 40.46 122.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.99 14.91 15.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.48 10.54 17.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.04 1.02 0.99
Depreciation 0.61 0.61 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.02 3.46 2.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.42 -5.64 8.03
Other Income 0.20 0.17 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.62 -5.47 8.21
Interest 1.08 2.13 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.53 -7.60 6.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.53 -7.60 6.78
Tax -0.03 0.04 1.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.57 -7.64 4.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.57 -7.64 4.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.57 -7.64 4.83
Equity Share Capital 8.83 8.83 8.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.87 5.47
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.87 5.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.87 5.47
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.87 5.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited