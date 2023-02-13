La Tim Metal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore, down 62.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.23% from Rs. 167.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 67.57% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 63.04% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2021.