    La Tim Metal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore, down 62.23% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for La Tim Metal & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.23% from Rs. 167.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 67.57% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 63.04% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2021.

    La Tim Metal & Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.1365.35167.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.1365.35167.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.5840.46122.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.9914.9115.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.4810.5417.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.020.99
    Depreciation0.610.610.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.023.462.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.42-5.648.03
    Other Income0.200.170.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.62-5.478.21
    Interest1.082.131.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.53-7.606.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.53-7.606.78
    Tax-0.030.041.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.57-7.644.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.57-7.644.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.57-7.644.83
    Equity Share Capital8.838.838.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.875.47
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.875.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.875.47
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.875.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
