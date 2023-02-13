La Tim Metal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore, down 62.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.23% from Rs. 167.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 67.57% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 63.04% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2021.

La Tim Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in December 2021.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 10.01 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.26% returns over the last 6 months and -15.67% over the last 12 months.