La Tim Metal Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 167.15 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.15 crore in December 2021 up 8.95% from Rs. 153.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2021 down 52.95% from Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2021 down 26.62% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2020.

La Tim Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.62 in December 2020.

La Tim Metal shares closed at 127.70 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.69% returns over the last 6 months and 183.78% over the last 12 months.