La Opala RG Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.29 crore, up 117.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.29 crore in September 2021 up 117.58% from Rs. 42.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.35 crore in September 2021 up 270.2% from Rs. 7.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.75 crore in September 2021 up 224.96% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2020.

La Opala RG EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2020.

La Opala RG shares closed at 335.15 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.32% returns over the last 6 months and 64.21% over the last 12 months.