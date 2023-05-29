La Opala RG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.88 crore, up 21.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.88 crore in March 2023 up 21.46% from Rs. 89.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2023 up 56.31% from Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.14 crore in March 2023 up 27.54% from Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2022.

La Opala RG EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

La Opala RG shares closed at 386.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.09% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.