    La Opala RG Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.88 crore, up 21.46% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Opala RG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.88 crore in March 2023 up 21.46% from Rs. 89.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2023 up 56.31% from Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.14 crore in March 2023 up 27.54% from Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2022.

    La Opala RG EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

    La Opala RG shares closed at 386.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.09% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.

    La Opala RG
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.88126.3789.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.88126.3789.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.6627.0220.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.771.17-7.68
    Power & Fuel19.2218.66--
    Employees Cost18.0918.4814.69
    Depreciation5.845.593.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4614.9627.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3640.5028.51
    Other Income6.948.354.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3048.8533.11
    Interest2.392.261.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.9246.5932.04
    Exceptional Items-----7.16
    P/L Before Tax38.9246.5924.88
    Tax9.7211.956.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.2034.6418.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.2034.6418.68
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.633.121.68
    Diluted EPS2.633.121.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.633.121.68
    Diluted EPS2.633.121.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:36 pm