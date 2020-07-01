La Opala RG Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore, down 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore in March 2020 down 11.4% from Rs. 72.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2020 down 15.28% from Rs. 16.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2020 down 26.84% from Rs. 29.51 crore in March 2019.

La Opala RG EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2019.

La Opala RG shares closed at 187.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and -1.34% over the last 12 months.