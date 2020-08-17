La Opala RG Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, down 82.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Opala RG are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in June 2020 down 82.59% from Rs. 58.07 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2020 down 114.92% from Rs. 20.35 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2020 down 107.05% from Rs. 28.65 crore in June 2019.
La Opala RG shares closed at 195.40 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 22.39% over the last 12 months.
|La Opala RG
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.11
|63.82
|58.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.11
|63.82
|58.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.41
|11.49
|13.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.75
|0.29
|-8.68
|Power & Fuel
|4.64
|10.00
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.53
|12.78
|11.66
|Depreciation
|3.21
|3.74
|4.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.03
|10.11
|17.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|15.41
|20.73
|Other Income
|0.73
|2.44
|3.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.23
|17.85
|24.61
|Interest
|0.08
|0.10
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.30
|17.75
|24.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.30
|17.75
|24.48
|Tax
|-2.27
|4.06
|4.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.04
|13.69
|20.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.04
|13.69
|20.35
|Equity Share Capital
|22.20
|22.20
|22.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|1.23
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|1.23
|1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|1.23
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|1.23
|1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am