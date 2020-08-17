La Opala RG Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, down 82.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in June 2020 down 82.59% from Rs. 58.07 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2020 down 114.92% from Rs. 20.35 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2020 down 107.05% from Rs. 28.65 crore in June 2019.

La Opala RG shares closed at 195.40 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 22.39% over the last 12 months.