La Opala RG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.37 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Opala RG are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.37 crore in December 2022 up 16.37% from Rs. 108.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.64 crore in December 2022 up 6.63% from Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2022 up 11.22% from Rs. 48.95 crore in December 2021.

La Opala RG
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.37 134.92 108.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.37 134.92 108.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.02 31.00 18.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.17 -2.08 8.25
Power & Fuel 18.66 -- --
Employees Cost 18.48 17.82 14.17
Depreciation 5.59 5.82 3.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.96 34.98 23.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.50 47.39 41.28
Other Income 8.35 5.67 4.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.85 53.06 45.39
Interest 2.26 1.44 1.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.59 51.62 43.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.59 51.62 43.67
Tax 11.95 12.56 11.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.64 39.07 32.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.64 39.07 32.49
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 3.52 2.93
Diluted EPS 3.12 3.52 2.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 3.52 2.93
Diluted EPS 3.12 3.52 2.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited