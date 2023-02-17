La Opala RG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.37 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.37 crore in December 2022 up 16.37% from Rs. 108.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.64 crore in December 2022 up 6.63% from Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2022 up 11.22% from Rs. 48.95 crore in December 2021.