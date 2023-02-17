English
    La Opala RG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.37 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for La Opala RG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.37 crore in December 2022 up 16.37% from Rs. 108.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.64 crore in December 2022 up 6.63% from Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2022 up 11.22% from Rs. 48.95 crore in December 2021.

    La Opala RG EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2021.

    La Opala RG shares closed at 350.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months and -2.00% over the last 12 months.

    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.37134.92108.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.37134.92108.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.0231.0018.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.17-2.088.25
    Power & Fuel18.66----
    Employees Cost18.4817.8214.17
    Depreciation5.595.823.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9634.9823.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5047.3941.28
    Other Income8.355.674.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.8553.0645.39
    Interest2.261.441.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.5951.6243.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.5951.6243.67
    Tax11.9512.5611.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.6439.0732.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.6439.0732.49
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.123.522.93
    Diluted EPS3.123.522.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.123.522.93
    Diluted EPS3.123.522.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

