La Opala RG Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.37 crore, up 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.37 crore in December 2022 up 16.37% from Rs. 108.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.64 crore in December 2022 up 6.63% from Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in December 2022 up 11.22% from Rs. 48.95 crore in December 2021.

La Opala RG EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2021.

La Opala RG shares closed at 350.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.97% returns over the last 6 months and -2.00% over the last 12 months.