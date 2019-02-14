La Opala RG Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore, up 12.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore in December 2018 up 12.46% from Rs. 69.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.86 crore in December 2018 down 4.36% from Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.01 crore in December 2018 up 13.06% from Rs. 31.85 crore in December 2017.

La Opala RG EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.12 in December 2017.

La Opala RG shares closed at 209.25 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.85% returns over the last 6 months and -34.15% over the last 12 months.